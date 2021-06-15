Double Click 728 x 90
Paris Jackson suffers from PTSD as a result of paparazzi interactions

Hina Masood

15th Jun, 2021. 10:07 am
Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson, an American singer-songwriter, told Willow Smith about how she was traumatized as a child as a result of her experiences with photographers.

The late legend Michael Jackson’s daughter informed Smith on Wednesday’s episode of Red Table Talk that she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of intense paranoia she suffered as a child due to the cameras.

“I experience auditory hallucinations sometimes with camera clicks and severe paranoia and have been going to therapy for a lot of things, but that included,” Paris said.

“I’ll hear a trash bag rustling and flinch in panic. I think it’s standard PTSD,” she said.

Paris, along with her brothers Prince and BG, was strongly protected by their father, who made them wear masks in public as children to protect them from the flashing cameras that flocked to them as a result of his celebrity.

