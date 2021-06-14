Double Click 728 x 90
PDMA calls for safety measures in view of Karachi monsoon season

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

15th Jun, 2021. 12:37 am
monsoon rain

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh has asked the district administrations to take protective measures to evade loss of lives and destruction to the property during rains projected in Sindh including the Karachi monsoon season from June 16.

The PDMA has asked apprehensive institutions to finalize all essential arrangements as heavy rainfall under the monsoon system is predictable in major cities including Karachi and Hyderabad.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) today forecast the first spell of monsoon rains in Karachi from June 18 (Friday).

The Met Office has forecast heavy to adequate rainfall in the port city between June 18 to 19.

The humid streams from the North Arabian Sea are likely to infiltrate Sindh with effect from 16th June 2021. Under its influence, the first rainy spell is predicted in most of the Sindh districts said the Met Office.

“Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few moderate/heavy falls expected in all districts of Sindh during 17-19 June,” the Met department said.

The weather department has forecast that Karachi will receive heavier rainfall this monsoon season like the previous year.

 

