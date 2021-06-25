Double Click 728 x 90
People of AJK fighting Imran Khan, while occupied Kashmir is fighting Modi: Bilawal Bhutto

26th Jun, 2021. 12:47 am
Bilawal Bhutto PTI Government

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said people in India-occupied Kashmir are fighting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while their comrades in Azad Jammu and Kashmir are fighting “Prime Minister Imran Khan’s rising inflation and unemployment”.

Bilawal, addressing a rally in Mirpur, said PPP stands side by side with Kashmiris, as they have always had the party’s back in its hard times.

The PPP chairman stated he could not endure to see the “helplessness” of the Kashmiri people and mourned over the insolence of the inescapable government towards them.

“You are suffering because of the failed and incompetent government of Imran Khan, “stated the PPP chairman.

Bilawal said PPP is the only solution for the problems whether they live in AJK or occupied Kashmir. “If you (people) help PPP form a government, then we will solve your problems and get rid of Modi and Imran Khan.”

“We have struggled against dictatorships together and history is a witness to that. You had supported President Zardari and Qamar Zaman Kaira was your minister for Kashmir affairs,” he said.

“You have to help elect PPP candidates with a huge margin. The PPP will serve the people of Kashmir after getting elected on 25 July.”

Later in the day, Bilawal said eagerness was growing at each stop, as he uttered his gratefulness to the people of Dudyal, Palak Chaksawari, Dhanna, and Manel for giving him a heartfelt welcome.

 

Download BOL News App for latest news

iraq militias
12 mins ago
Iraq militias show off weaponry in big, anniversary parade

Thousands of Iraqi militias paramilitary fighters, including powerful Iran-backed groups, marched at...
Ali Zafar
40 mins ago
ALI ZAFAR IMPULSES GOVT TO MAKE ONLINE HATE SPEECH A PUNISHABLE CRIME

Ali Zafar asks the Pakistani Government to follow the Canadian Government and...
1 hour ago
Bangladesh faces ‘alarming’ surge in coronavirus cases

After a "dangerous and alarming" surge in Delta variant of coronavirus cases,...
Tecno Phantom X Price In Pakistan 2021: Feature & Specification
2 hours ago
Tecno Phantom X Price In Pakistan 2021: Feature & Specification

Tecno Phantom X price in Pakistan is PKR 38,999. The smartphone comes...
OGRA takes decision on request to increase gas prices
2 hours ago
Gas crisis: Textile exporters mull shifting businesses abroad

KARACHI: The textile exporters have constituted a committee tasked to identify countries...
2 hours ago
Zarnish Khan’s recent lively pictures from Dubai

Zarnish Khan is a proficient and dazzling Pakistani television actress and model....
Quetta Namaz Timings – Today Prayer Time Table Quetta
1 hour ago
Quetta Prayer Timings today Fajr, Zohr, Asr & Maghrib Namaz Time [26 June 2021]

Quetta: Today Quetta prayer timings for Muslims to perform their prayers are as...
1 hour ago
Bangladesh faces ‘alarming’ surge in coronavirus cases

After a "dangerous and alarming" surge in Delta variant of coronavirus cases,...