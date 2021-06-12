People with ‘healthy obesity’ have a higher risk of diabetes and cardiovascular disease

The study was carried out at the University of Glasgow’s Institute of Health and Wellbeing. They looked at whether obese people with a normal metabolic profile are healthy, or if they too are at risk of health problems related to obesity.

According to a new study, having a normal metabolic profile does not indicate that a person with obesity is healthy (referred to as metabolically healthy obesity), because they are at a higher risk of diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and respiratory disease.

The study’s findings were published in the journal ‘Diabetologia,’ which is published by the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD).

Dr. Frederick Ho and colleagues at the University of Glasgow’s Institute of Health and Wellbeing in Glasgow, UK, conducted the study. They looked at whether people with obesity and a normal metabolic profile are healthy.

Over 300 million individuals are expected to be obese globally, and if current trends continue, this number would likely approach 1 billion people by 2030, accounting for 20% of the world’s adult population.

Obesity is linked to the current global epidemics of type 2 diabetes (T2D), hypertension, cardiovascular disease (CVD), and plenty of other major health issues.

on the other hand, A UK-based study in its latest findings said that food before exercise boosts blood sugars, gives the body fuel to increase the intensity and length of a workout.

It also keeps you from being fatigued or dizzy.

The study observed 30 obese or overweight men and found that those who worked out before breakfast burned twice the fat as men who ate breakfast before they worked out. That’s because exercising with no fuel forces the body to turn to stored carbs.