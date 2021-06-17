Pervez Khattak Says the Opposition and Government Reached an Agreement

Pervez Khattak, Defense Minister of Pakistan, announced that the government and Opposition have reached an agreement to run the National Assembly (NA) in an orderly manner.

The announcement was made after the days of the fight and general disorder in the Parliament House as Treasury and Opposition benches created a ruckus over the federal budget for the Fiscal Year 2021-22.

Pervez Khattak held a press conference along with federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry. He said that NA Speaker Asad Qaiser held a joint meeting with PTI, PPP and PML-N leaders to discuss the situation.

Pervez Khattak said that he regretted that the ruckus created at the assembly was not a good sign for the Constitution and democracy.

“It is the responsibility of both the Opposition and the government to maintain order in the House. We must respect each other.”

He said that Qaiser would announce the details regarding the arrangement at a later date.

A detailed discussion was held with the Opposition leaders on the matter. On this note, Fawad said, “Such an environment should not be created where institutions are made dysfunctional,”

Fawad also said that the meeting discussed enhancing the power of the NA Speaker.

Fawad stated that the Opposition’s planned no-trust resolution against Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri was also discussed and that he hoped it would be withdrawn.

“We are not worried about the numbers: 186 members had reposed trust in the speaker and deputy speaker,” he said.

He also said that the talks would be held between the Opposition and the government members without any disruption.

Later, Raja Pervez Ashraf of the PPP stated that the government has promised to reconsider the hastily drafted law and that in exchange, the Opposition will consider withdrawing the no-confidence resolution against Suri.

Meanwhile, Marriyum Aurangzeb of the PML-N stated that if we want to bring a motion against the speaker, we must withdraw the motion against the deputy speaker, and conversations are ongoing in this regard.

Speaker Asad Qaiser had earlier met with Opposition leaders in an attempt to break the three-day pandamonium.

During his discussion with PML-N and JUI-F leaders, Qaiser asked both the Opposition and the government lawmakers to work together to keep the assembly calm.

Rana Sanaullah, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanveer, and Maulana Asad Mehmood were among those in attendance.