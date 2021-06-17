Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Pervez Khattak Says the Opposition and Government Reached an Agreement

muzzamil mehboob

17th Jun, 2021. 04:05 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Pervez Khattak Says the Oppostion and Government Reached an Agreement

Pervez Khattak, Defense Minister of Pakistan, announced that the government and Opposition have reached an agreement to run the National Assembly (NA) in an orderly manner.

The announcement was made after the days of the fight and general disorder in the Parliament House as Treasury and Opposition benches created a ruckus over the federal budget for the Fiscal Year 2021-22.

Pervez Khattak held a press conference along with federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry. He said that NA Speaker Asad Qaiser held a joint meeting with PTI, PPP and PML-N leaders to discuss the situation.

Pervez Khattak said that he regretted that the ruckus created at the assembly was not a good sign for the Constitution and democracy.

“It is the responsibility of both the Opposition and the government to maintain order in the House. We must respect each other.”

He said that Qaiser would announce the details regarding the arrangement at a later date.

A detailed discussion was held with the Opposition leaders on the matter. On this note, Fawad said, “Such an environment should not be created where institutions are made dysfunctional,”

Fawad also said that the meeting discussed enhancing the power of the NA Speaker.

Fawad stated that the Opposition’s planned no-trust resolution against Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri was also discussed and that he hoped it would be withdrawn.

“We are not worried about the numbers: 186 members had reposed trust in the speaker and deputy speaker,” he said.

He also said that the talks would be held between the Opposition and the government members without any disruption.

Later, Raja Pervez Ashraf of the PPP stated that the government has promised to reconsider the hastily drafted law and that in exchange, the Opposition will consider withdrawing the no-confidence resolution against Suri.

Meanwhile, Marriyum Aurangzeb of the PML-N stated that if we want to bring a motion against the speaker, we must withdraw the motion against the deputy speaker, and conversations are ongoing in this regard.

Speaker Asad Qaiser had earlier met with Opposition leaders in an attempt to break the three-day pandamonium.

During his discussion with PML-N and JUI-F leaders, Qaiser asked both the Opposition and the government lawmakers to work together to keep the assembly calm.

Rana Sanaullah, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanveer, and Maulana Asad Mehmood were among those in attendance.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Children who consume ultra-processed foods may develop weight issues
22 mins ago
Children who consume ultra-processed foods may develop weight problems as adults

According to researchers, young children who eat ultra-processed foods may struggle with...
What is the most effective treatment for migraines?
34 mins ago
What is the most effective treatment for migraines?

Researchers discovered that numerous drug classes provided good evidence of relieving the...
metabolism increase by these foods
46 mins ago
Top 5 foods you can eat on daily basis to boost metabolism

Metabolism is the rate at which your body burns calories and sheds...
Headache and runny nose are associated with Delta variant
49 mins ago
Headache and runny nose are associated with Delta variant

According to studies, the most commonly reported symptoms associated with Covid infection...
Hinopak Motors
56 mins ago
Hinopak Motors posts Rs288.29 million loss

KARACHI: Hinopak Motors Limited (HINO) reported a net loss of Rs288.294 million...
Shehbaz Sharif post-budget speech
1 hour ago
Shehbaz Sharif Lambasts PTI Govt. In His Post-Budget Speech After Tumult in NA

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, in his post-budget speech, on...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Children who consume ultra-processed foods may develop weight issues
22 mins ago
Children who consume ultra-processed foods may develop weight problems as adults

According to researchers, young children who eat ultra-processed foods may struggle with...
What is the most effective treatment for migraines?
34 mins ago
What is the most effective treatment for migraines?

Researchers discovered that numerous drug classes provided good evidence of relieving the...
metabolism increase by these foods
46 mins ago
Top 5 foods you can eat on daily basis to boost metabolism

Metabolism is the rate at which your body burns calories and sheds...
Headache and runny nose are associated with Delta variant
49 mins ago
Headache and runny nose are associated with Delta variant

According to studies, the most commonly reported symptoms associated with Covid infection...