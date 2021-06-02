Double Click 728 x 90
Peter Rabbit 2 Leads UK’s Weekend box office

Shariq Tahir

03rd Jun, 2021. 12:50 am
Peter Rabbit 2

Sony Pictures’ Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway maintained its lead over the UK’s weekend box office into the second week.

The film managed to rake in an estimated £2 million just over the weekend during its run for the second week in England. The Sony Pictures’ Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway has grossed just under £7.5m since its premiere on May 17th.

The Peter Rabbit 2 film is yet to be premiered in the US on June 11th. Previously, it was rumored to premiere on June 18th.

After being released on 28th May, Warner Bros. Pictures’ The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do has topped the weekly box office. The film amassed £2.7m according to Comscore.

With £1.4m in earnings, Disney’s Cruella jumped to the third position at the box office. The film has dual release as it is being streamed on Disney Plus also.

 

 

