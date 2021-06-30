Double Click 728 x 90
Petroleum Prices Hiked with by RS 2 and Diesel Rs 1.44 increased

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

30th Jun, 2021. 11:24 pm
Petrol prices

The petroleum ministry announced on Wednesday through a notification after a periodical meeting with Petroleum Prices hiked by Rs2 a liter to now sell at Rs112.69.

The other petroleum products prices hiked include high-speed diesel which is made Re1.44 to now sell at Rs113.99, the notification announced.

Whereas, the prices of kerosene oil have been elevated by Rs3.86 and it will be sold for Rs85.7.

The political communication special assistant for Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill tweeted on the expansion that the petroleum supervisory originally recommended over an Rs6 increase in the petrol price.

SAPM Gill said the PM only approved the Rs2 hike instead.

The new prices are scheduled for the next 15 days, before any new revision is observed, light-diesel prices have also increased by RS3.72 to now sell at Rs83.4, notification further added.

