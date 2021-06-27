Photos: Ayeza Khan Enjoying vacation at Beach with Family

Actress Ayeza Khan always keeps her fans glued to her Instagram account by uploading one stunning picture after the other.

Recently, the Meharposh starlet went on a family beach trip, with family.

Took to Instagram, she shared adorable photos with her daughter and son at beach.

“No phone calls, please!!! I am on Vacay” she captioned the post

Check out her post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

In the adorable snaps, Ayeza can be seen enjoying a fun day at the beach.

The actress who has done many super hit dramas and successful brand photoshoots has a constantly increasing fan following on Instagram.