Photos: Ayeza khan stunned her followers with new floral look

The most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram Ayeza Khan has once again awestruck her fans as she shared new photos from her latest photoshoot.

The Pakistani actress knows how to look perfect with or without makeup, eastern or western attires, in short, Ayeza always slays in every look.

The Chupke Chupke actress took to Instagram shares few jaw-dropping snaps donning floral stunning attire.

Have a look at her stunning photos:

In the photos, the Meherposh actress can be seen donning a floral colorful outfit. Hair tied in a bun with red lips added much to her flawless appearance, Ayeza slayed the ensemble.