Photos: Hina Khan looks fabulous in green off-shoulder attire

Indian Television actress Hina Khan, who has won the hearts of her fans with her acting skills. The stunner also gained recognition for her fun-loving personality when she appeared on the reality show Bigg Boss 11.

Taking to Instagram the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared stunning snaps of herself donning an off-shoulder green dress.

Keeping her look settled Hina curled her hair and secured it with a stylish hair clip and completed her look with flawless makeup.

She put on a peachy lipstick shade and black eyeliner along with a golden shade.

The actress finished her look with hoop earrings and painted her nails with some stunning purple shimmer colour.

Take a look:

Hina Khan is one of the most followed celebrities on social media.

On the work front, Hina Khan recently featured in a music video with Shaheer Sheikh which is titled Baris Ban Jaana. The song has been sung by melodious singers Stebin Ben and Payal Dev.