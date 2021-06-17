Photos: Lisa Haydon drops glimpse of her baby shower celebration

Indian actress and model Lisa Haydon has given a glimpse of her baby shower as she is expecting her third child with her husband Dino Lalvani.

Taking to Instagram Lisa shared a series of photos giving a glimpse of the celebrations, which had an all-white theme. Lisa also rang in her 35th birthday on Thursday.

Check out her pictures below:

In the photos, Lisa can be seen with her friends while the theme of the baby shower is white and pink with lots of flowers. Chocolate cake, meringue cookies, freshly-cut fruits, and rose wine were also consumed during the celebrations. Although Lisa made it clear that she didn’t touch the wine.

Posting the pictures, Lisa wrote in her caption, “One of the most special days… Five friends ( @nicspichi @jieunwrigley @kathykwei @jacintakuok @simmigm ) planned a baby shower to welcome baby girl. I may have given them some reference photos ( not a control freak at all ) BUT , this decor was above and beyond- true friendship, making baby shower dreams come true. Baby girl you are so loved !”