Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Photos: Lisa Haydon drops glimpse of her baby shower celebration

Raba NoorWeb Editor

17th Jun, 2021. 07:45 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Lisa Haydon

Indian actress and model Lisa Haydon has given a glimpse of her baby shower as she is expecting her third child with her husband Dino Lalvani.

Taking to Instagram Lisa shared a series of photos giving a glimpse of the celebrations, which had an all-white theme. Lisa also rang in her 35th birthday on Thursday.

Check out her pictures below:

In the photos, Lisa can be seen with her friends while the theme of the baby shower is white and pink with lots of flowers. Chocolate cake, meringue cookies, freshly-cut fruits, and rose wine were also consumed during the celebrations. Although Lisa made it clear that she didn’t touch the wine.

Posting the pictures, Lisa wrote in her caption, “One of the most special days… Five friends ( @nicspichi @jieunwrigley @kathykwei @jacintakuok @simmigm ) planned a baby shower to welcome baby girl. I may have given them some reference photos ( not a control freak at all ) BUT , this decor was above and beyond- true friendship, making baby shower dreams come true. Baby girl you are so loved !”

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Madhuri Dixit
2 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr. Shriram Nene calls her ‘absolute perfectionist’

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit directed her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, in a...
Anushka Sharma
2 hours ago
Anushka Sharma shares a glimpse of her life in Southampton

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma gave fans a glimpse of her life in...
Pori Moni rape case
1 day ago
Four held in custody for attempted rape after actress Pori Moni filed case

Uttara Club Ltd’s previous President, Nasir Uddin Mahmud and his partner Tuhin...
Shah Rukh Khan’s Doppelgänger
1 day ago
Shah Rukh Khan’s Doppelgänger Ibrahim Qadri wishes to meet King Khan

Ibrahim Qadri, the doppelgänger of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan from the...
Ananya Panday
2 days ago
Ananya Panday shares a glimpse of her fun time at beach

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday shared a series of pictures giving fans a...
Alia Bhatt
2 days ago
Alia Bhatt motivational story to get yourself into workout mode

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt shares a series of photos that shows her...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Magnitude 4.8 Earthquake Strikes Different Parts Of Quetta, Afghanistan
8 mins ago
Earthquake shocks felt in Islamabad

Earthquake shocks were felt in Islamabad on Thursday evening. According to the...
Govt. Showing Dubious Growth Figures To Cover Up Incompetence: Sherry Rehman
29 mins ago
PPP Senator Sherry Rehman says Parliament is under attack in unparalleled ways. 

  "Make no mistake, nor is democracy. Telling truth to power has...
pakistan kuwait flags
1 hour ago
Kuwait resumes work visa for Pakistanis after 10 years

KARACHI: As many as 938 Pakistanis successfully landed jobs in Kuwait after...
honor phones with GMS
1 hour ago
Honor Will Now Have Google apps and services for All Phones

Honor was censored from Google apps and services for over a year since Huawei was placed...