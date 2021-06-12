Double Click 728 x 90
PIA reduce the fares on domestic fights

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

12th Jun, 2021. 11:51 pm
PIA Plane Narrowly Escapes Crash Before Takeoff

Pakistan International Airlines – PIA has reduced the fares for domestic flights by 40 percent.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the national flag carrier has presented special compact charges for domestic flights during summer vacations.

The PIA spokesperson said that reduced fares have been introduced by the national carrier for flights from Karachi to Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar.

Whereas currently, Rs6950 is the one-side fare from Karachi to Islamabad, Karachi to Lahore, and Karachi to Peshawar after the reduction.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the new fares will come into effect instantly.

Two days ago, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had publicized a reduction in fares for senior citizens on domestic flights, which was up to 10percent.

“PIA will be offering a 10 pc discount on domestic tickets by showing your NADRA vaccination certificate effective immediately,” states the statement issued by the national flag carrier.

 

