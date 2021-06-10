Double Click 728 x 90
PIA reduces domestic fares for Covid-19 vaccinated citizens

10th Jun, 2021. 10:38 pm

10th Jun, 2021. 10:38 pm
PIA Announces Discount For COVID Vaccinated Citizens

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a decrease in fares for senior citizens on domestic flights for vaccinated citizens.

The national flag carter offered a discount for senior citizens on domestic travel up to 10 percent.

Senior citizens aged 50-years-old or above can take advantage of the discount on domestic flights by showing their Covid-19 vaccination certificate issued by NADRA, stated spokesperson PIA.

“PIA will be offering 10pc discount on domestic tickets by showing your NADRA vaccination certificate effective immediately”.

After achieving the milestone of managing more than 10 million doses, the National Command and Operation Centre has made Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for public and private sector employees.

 

