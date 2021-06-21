PM Imran Khan Demands action against AIG Hyderabad, accuses him of exploiting power

Prime Minister Imran Khan has commanded action against Additional Inspector-General Hyderabad Dr. Jameel Ahmed, accusing him of bribery.

In a letter to the Establishment Division on Monday, the PM has accused the AIG Hyderabad of exploiting his authority.

He said the police officer had distorted his powers and taken inducements.

The Premier demanded strict action to be taken against the AIG Hyderabad as per the Civil Servants Roles.

In the letter, the Premier stated that Dr. Jameel has 15-20 districts inside his authority, further adding that he receives Rs1.5-2mn from each district monthly.

The Prime Minister stated that Dr. Jameel has unlawfully engaged three rooms of the Circuit House in Hyderabad.

PM also accused two sons of the Police officer of using their father’s power to gain unfair advantages.