Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

‘PM Imran Khan has no knowledge of the basics of economics,’ Abbasi says in the seminar

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

03rd Jun, 2021. 10:52 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Shahid Khaqan

PML-N criticized the PTI government over the economic policies it has implemented in the last three years, stating that Prime Minister Imran Khan “has no knowledge of the basics of economics” and makes judgments in line with advice from “courtiers”.

During the obligatory government’s tenancy, as many as five million people have become unemployed stated Former prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, while addressing the Opposition’s pre-budget seminar.

The former PM further claimed the current government has pushed 20 million people into poverty and has heavily loaded people by increasing the price of electricity by more than 62%.

He said the PML-N had “taken out 20 million people out of poverty” when it was in power.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited were “bankrupt” today. Whereas monetary losses due to electricity theft have gone up to 4.5%, he claimed.

Abbasi said Pakistan’s biggest issue was circular debt. “Pakistan’s economy has shrunk by $19 billion in the last three years.”

Khaqan claimed that even with the influence of coronavirus on the economy if the current government would have applied to the PML-N government’s economic pointers, the common man’s wage would have risen by 25%.

“People have received the gift of inflation through a stolen election,” he said, implying that the general elections of 2018 were rigged.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Moin Khan got emotional after his son selected in national team squad
11 mins ago
Moin Khan got emotional after his son selected in national team squad

Moin Khan, 49, gave credit to the entire team management for the...
India: “Covid-19 wave
14 mins ago
India: “Covid-19 wave will strike again if…” centers warned citizens

In India, the centre warned that the covid-19 next wave will strikes...
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
24 mins ago
Pakistan shows concerns on Indian media reports of attempted Uranium sale

Pakistan on Friday stated "deep concern" over the reports in Indian media...
46 mins ago
MQM-Pakistan to show full support for PTI’s upcoming budget

MQM-Pakistan being a full-time supporter of the PTI government has shared their...
Usman Khan: former Indian hockey player passed away at 76
47 mins ago
Usman Khan: former Indian hockey player passed away at 76

Usman Khan former Indian hockey player took his last breath in Madanapalle,...
Wasim Khan: challenges PCB faced during the Shift of PSL-6 to UAE
54 mins ago
Wasim Khan: Challenges PCB faced during the Shift of PSL-6 to UAE

Wasim Khan, CEO of Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB), told that the board...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Moin Khan got emotional after his son selected in national team squad
11 mins ago
Moin Khan got emotional after his son selected in national team squad

Moin Khan, 49, gave credit to the entire team management for the...
India: “Covid-19 wave
14 mins ago
India: “Covid-19 wave will strike again if…” centers warned citizens

In India, the centre warned that the covid-19 next wave will strikes...
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
24 mins ago
Pakistan shows concerns on Indian media reports of attempted Uranium sale

Pakistan on Friday stated "deep concern" over the reports in Indian media...
46 mins ago
MQM-Pakistan to show full support for PTI’s upcoming budget

MQM-Pakistan being a full-time supporter of the PTI government has shared their...