‘PM Imran Khan has no knowledge of the basics of economics,’ Abbasi says in the seminar

PML-N criticized the PTI government over the economic policies it has implemented in the last three years, stating that Prime Minister Imran Khan “has no knowledge of the basics of economics” and makes judgments in line with advice from “courtiers”.

During the obligatory government’s tenancy, as many as five million people have become unemployed stated Former prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, while addressing the Opposition’s pre-budget seminar.

The former PM further claimed the current government has pushed 20 million people into poverty and has heavily loaded people by increasing the price of electricity by more than 62%.

He said the PML-N had “taken out 20 million people out of poverty” when it was in power.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited were “bankrupt” today. Whereas monetary losses due to electricity theft have gone up to 4.5%, he claimed.

Abbasi said Pakistan’s biggest issue was circular debt. “Pakistan’s economy has shrunk by $19 billion in the last three years.”

Khaqan claimed that even with the influence of coronavirus on the economy if the current government would have applied to the PML-N government’s economic pointers, the common man’s wage would have risen by 25%.

“People have received the gift of inflation through a stolen election,” he said, implying that the general elections of 2018 were rigged.