PM Imran Khan Launches five-day anti-polio drive nationwide

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

07th Jun, 2021. 06:32 pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched a five-day nationwide anti-polio drive in hopes of vaccinating all the children of the country and make Pakistan polio-free.

To kick off the campaign, PM Imran administered polio drops to children below five years of age at his office.

The federal government has marked out an inclusive national emergency Programme against polio, which is being conducted across the country in joint cooperation with all the provinces.

Whereas the special polio movement of diverse duration is taking place in 124 districts of the country from today onwards.

During the drive, polio teams will manage vaccine drops to over 33 million children under five years of age.

On the contrary, the provincial health departments in all the provinces have appealed to the parents to get their children inoculated against the poliovirus.

 

