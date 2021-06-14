PM stresses upon vaccine, safety SOPs to control COVID-19

Prime Minister Imran Khan articulated satisfaction over the ongoing vaccination drive in the country and stressed that only in-time dose and protective measures could further control COVID-19.

Chairing a high-level meeting on the anti-coronavirus vaccination drive across the country, the prime minister said the charitable approach of citizens towards vaccination was welcoming, which has rarely seen in developed countries.

In order to avoid the drastic situation faced by India, there is a high need for cooperative efforts by all the institutions and people to work together to guarantee the application of defensive measures.

Whereas the meeting was joined by federal ministers Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar, Azam Khan Swati, Special Assistants Dr. Faisal Sultan and Muhammad Shehzad Arbab, and senior officials.

The meeting was given a comprehensive conference by the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) on the current pointers of the vaccination campaign and future strategy.

It was stated in the meeting that more than 10 million people had been vaccinated, which was a substantial milestone in a limited time.

In addition, the government, semi-government and private companies are confirming the supply of vaccines to 100 percent of their employees.

It was also highlighted that the capability of existing vaccine centers was being improved and the development of mobile vaccination teams was in the final stages.

Over 50 percent of the government and non-government employees had been inoculated under the Ministry of Education.

An awareness campaign has also been propelled in partnership with the private sector to create awareness about the vaccination campaign, the constructive effects of which are being gained by a large number of people agreeing to vaccination.

The number of vaccination centers has been doubled and the number of mobile teams increased from 48 to 600.

In addition, a large number of public and private hospitals have been added to the list of vaccination centers.

In view of the importance of tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, special measures are being taken including the requirement of vaccination certificate on entry and completion of vaccination on a priority basis for the population in densely populated areas, etc.