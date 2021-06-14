PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif accused government for revealing “fake” numbers in the budget. 

PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif criticized the government, accusing it of misleading commonalities by revealing “fake” numbers in the budget.

The leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly was speaking on the federal budget issued by the government a few days ago, plaintive that the poor were anguish from poverty while the government appealed it was on the path to economic growth and affluence.

“If the country has seen growth, has only the elite and those residing in the palaces of Bani Gala availed that prosperity?” stated Shahbaz Sharif.

The PML-N president said poor people were starving to death in the country. Taking a sneer at the prime minister, Sharif said he wanted those who gave examples of Riyasat-e-Madinah would take salary notice to the dreary affairs of the “widows, orphans and the destitute”.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Senator Sherry Rehman said her party had questions over the government’s plans to trudge the price of petroleum products.

The PPP leader said it was a joint plan of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and the federal government.

“Explain the intention behind proposing an increase in petrol prices only three days after presenting the budget?,” stated Sherry

Rehman said the people of Pakistan were already whirling from the inflation, adding that the government had “gifted” them with an additional ramble in petroleum prices.