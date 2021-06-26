Double Click 728 x 90
Police Arrested Rickshaw Driver in Attempt of Kidnapping a University Female Student

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

26th Jun, 2021. 03:04 pm
Police on Saturday arrested a man from Karachi’s Layari neighborhood for being involved in an attempt to kidnap a female university student.

SSP City Sarfaraz Nawaz while elaborating the situation said that a female student was traveling in a rickshaw on June 13 when the driver took out his gun and took her hostage.

“The driver forced the university student to wear sunglasses covered with a black tape so that she could not locate the place where she is being taken,” he said adding that the girl jumped from the moving rickshaw and ran away in the injured condition.

The suspect also took her mobile phone during the entire time.

SSP Sarfaraz Nawaz said that the suspect was apprehended by Baghdadi police on Mahabat Khan Road in Lyari. During interrogation, it was discovered that the rickshaw utilized throughout the incident was stolen by him from Lyari’s Kalakot area.

“He hatched the entire ploy to receive Rs5 million ransom,” he said adding that the suspect was wanted in six cases previously and is a habitual criminal.

This is not the first case in which a rickshaw driver was involved in a kidnapping. In March this year, police claimed to have arrested a rickshaw driver who kidnapped a child from the Karachi airport.

The police said that the two-year-old child named Aman was saved during a raid. The arrested driver said that he took away the child as he had no son.

“We have handed over Aman to his parents,” they said.

