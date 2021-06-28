PPP MPA rejects rumors of his marriage with Hareem Shah

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah on Monday denied the news flowing on social media about his wedding with TikToker Hareem Shah.

Zulfiqar Ali Shah is PPP MPA from PS-48 Mirpurkhas-II and son of Syed Khadim Ali Shah – ex-member of National Assembly and federal minister.

“I challenge the entire opposition to prove this trash. PTI lawmakers are trying to defame me by creating false news regarding my personal life,” he said in a Tweet.

TikTok star Hareem Shah on Monday broke silence on her marriage reports after it had appeared that she had married with a PPP MPA from Sindh.

TikToker said her husband is a PPP MPA from Sindh and indicated he holds a portfolio in the cabinet as well.

Whereas Hareem Shah inveterates the news of her marriage early on Monday, however, kept the identity of her unproven husband a secret. She guaranteed followers that she will reveal more information soon.

On the contrary, Sindh’s Provincial Assembly members are allegedly looking for the person who has tied the knot with Hareem.