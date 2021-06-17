Double Click 728 x 90
PPP Senator Sherry Rehman says Parliament is under attack in unparalleled ways. 

Roman Ahmed

17th Jun, 2021. 07:45 pm
Govt. Showing Dubious Growth Figures To Cover Up Incompetence: Sherry Rehman

 

“Make no mistake, nor is democracy. Telling truth to power has always been a challenge but today it is under threat in dangerous ways,” Sherry Rehman said on Twitter.

sherry rehman tweet

Sherry Rehman tweet

Speaking at a convention on the occurrences on judiciary and media in Pakistan, she warned that a “storm is coming”.

“The first and last blow of the storm is also on journalism,” she said.

Rehman and several other politicians, lawyers, journalists, and civil society members articulated their serious distress over the state of the media and judiciary in Pakistan during a resolution, ‘Assault on Media and Judiciary’, hosted by the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists and Supreme Court Bar Association in Islamabad on Thursday.

