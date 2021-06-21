President Ghani To Visit White House As Withdrawal Nears

President Ashraf Ghani will meet US President Joe Biden on Friday at the White House.

Biden ordered the US army to withdraw from Afghanistan by this year’s 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks which triggered the invasion.

“The visit by President Ghani and Dr Abdullah Abdullah will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Afghanistan as the military drawdown continues,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Sunday.

She added that Washington is committed to “providing diplomatic, economic, and humanitarian assistance to support the Afghan people, including Afghan women, girls and minorities.”

50pc of the US forces have been withdrawn according to Pentagon.