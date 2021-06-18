Prices of essential items go up 14.52% Year-on-Year

KARACHI: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation has increased 14.52 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) by the week ended June 17, 2021, the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed on Friday evening.

The SPI for the current year over the corresponding week of the last year, ie, June 18, 2021 recorded a significant increase in various essential items.

The prices of the items, which registered increase during the period under review included chilli powder (65.21 per cent), electricity for the first quarter (61.62 per cent), petrol (48.21 per cent), diesel (40.04 per cent), mustard oil (35.04 per cent), gents sandal (33.37 per cent), eggs (28.89 per cent), gents sponge chappal (25.13 per cent), match box (23.44 per cent) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG, 23.42 per cent).

A major decrease was observed in the prices of pulse moong (23.59 per cent), garlic (19.59 per cent), potatoes (17.56 per cent), onions (8.07 per cent), tomatoes (7.30 per cent) and salt (0.89 per cent).

The inflation for the week ended June 17, 2021, compared with June 10, 2021, showed an increase of 0.28 per cent.

The essential items, which registered an increase in their prices on Week-on-Week (WoW) basis included tomatoes (14.76 per cent), chicken (6.28 per cent), garlic (4.72 per cent), potatoes (2.01 per cent), petrol (1.89 per cent), diesel (1.60 per cent) and jaggery, commonly known as gur (1.08 per cent) with the joint impact of (0.28 per cent) in the overall SPI for the combined group.

The items which registered decrease in their prices during the period under review included bananas (7.75 per cent), pulse moong (1.85 per cent), pulse mash (1.26 per cent), pulse gram (1.19 per cent), pulse masoor (0.79 per cent), mustard oil (0.38 per cent), eggs (0.36 per cent), LPG (0.29 per cent) and sugar (0.18 per cent).

The SPI is computed on a weekly basis to assess the price movements of the essential commodities at a shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country.

The Sensitive Price Indicator comprises 51 essential items and the prices are being collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics added.