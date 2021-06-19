Double Click 728 x 90
Prime Minister Imran Khan Congratulates Ebrahim Raisi On Winning Presidential Elections

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

19th Jun, 2021. 05:10 pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan Congratulates Ibrahim Raisi On Winning Presidential Elections

Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the newly elected president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran wrote, “Congratulations to Excellency brother Ibrahim Raisi @raisi_com on his landmark victory in the Islamic Republic of Iran’s 13th Presidential elections. Look forward to working with him for further strengthening of our fraternal ties and for regional peace, progress and prosperity.”

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also congratulated the winning candidate without naming him. “I congratulate the people on their choice,” said President Hassan Rouhani. “My official congratulations will come later, but we know who got enough votes in this election and who is elected today by the people.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Says Tourism Should Be Promoted
1 hour ago
Federal Minister for Information Fawad Says Tourism Should Be Promoted

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said that our government should promote...
