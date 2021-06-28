Prime Minister Imran’s Appreciation Over New Records Set By RDA

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday announced new millstones and achievements by the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) initiative.

On his Twitter, the Prime Minister shared good news from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), saying that inflows through RDA, its accounts, and deposits had broken all the previous records.

“Good news from SBP. #RoshanDigitalAccount achieves more milestones. Inflows crossed $1.5 bn on Friday, with investment in Naya Pakistan Certificates surpassing $1 bn,” he tweeted.

He added that the accounts and deposits at the RDA had also broken the record of the “$1 billion event two months ago”.

Inflows from RDA Sets New Records

In April this year, the SPB announced the foreign exchange inflows through the RDA had crossed the $1 billion mark.

“The fund inflows through RDA have crossed $1 bn in just over seven months,” the State Bank had stated in a tweet.

PM Khan also took to Twitter to express his gratitude to Pakistanis living abroad and the SBP for securing increased foreign cash inflows in the country.

“Alhamdulillah, funds received through RDA have crossed $1bn. I would like to thank our overseas Pakistanis for their overwhelming response; also appreciate the efforts of SBP and banks for achieving this significant milestone in such a short period,” the premier had tweeted two months ago.

