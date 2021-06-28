Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Prime Minister Imran’s Appreciation Over New Records Set By RDA

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

28th Jun, 2021. 11:03 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Prime Minister Imran Shares Happiness Over New Records Set By RDA

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday announced new millstones and achievements by the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) initiative.

On his Twitter, the Prime Minister shared good news from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), saying that inflows through RDA, its accounts, and deposits had broken all the previous records.

“Good news from SBP. #RoshanDigitalAccount achieves more milestones. Inflows crossed $1.5 bn on Friday, with investment in Naya Pakistan Certificates surpassing $1 bn,” he tweeted.

He added that the accounts and deposits at the RDA had also broken the record of the “$1 billion event two months ago”.

Inflows from RDA Sets New Records

In April this year, the SPB announced the foreign exchange inflows through the RDA had crossed the $1 billion mark.

“The fund inflows through RDA have crossed $1 bn in just over seven months,” the State Bank had stated in a tweet.

PM Khan also took to Twitter to express his gratitude to Pakistanis living abroad and the SBP for securing increased foreign cash inflows in the country.

“Alhamdulillah, funds received through RDA have crossed $1bn. I would like to thank our overseas Pakistanis for their overwhelming response; also appreciate the efforts of SBP and banks for achieving this significant milestone in such a short period,” the premier had tweeted two months ago.

Tree Planting Campaign

Pm Khan has asked all the Pakistanis to prepare for the biggest tree planting campaign in the history of Pakistan.

Khan shared a tweet on Sunday, which depicted the number of trees per person in various countries. As per the tweet, Canada has the highest number of trees per person, i.e. 10,163 trees, 699 trees per person in the US, 130 trees per person in China, 28 trees per person in India, and only five trees per person in Pakistan.

“We have a lot of catching up to do. And we will be gearing up this monsoon season for our plantation drive — the biggest in Pakistan’s history,” he added.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Hareem Shah’s Marriage
10 mins ago
Hareem Shah’s Marriage has broken the internet, becomes a top trend on Twitter

Famous Tik Tok star Hareem has gotten married to a Pakistan Peoples...
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan
11 mins ago
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered to ban TikTok across Pakistan,...
Foreign Office Pakistan Afghanistan
13 mins ago
Pakistan hopes UAE will re-evaluate travel ban

Pakistan has articulated hope that the UAE will review the travel ban...
Anushka
43 mins ago
Anushka Sharma felt ‘mighty victorious’ with Virat Kohli

Bollywood Star Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her Instagram, also featuring...
43 mins ago
Rockefeller Foundation and IKEA Foundation to launch $1 billion clean energy fund: UN

UNITED NATIONS: The Rockefeller Foundation and the IKEA Foundation have proclaimed to...
NCOC
1 hour ago
NCOC: Partial Resumption Of Indoor Dining allowed for vaccinated individuals only

In a statement on Monday, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC)...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Hareem Shah’s Marriage
10 mins ago
Hareem Shah’s Marriage has broken the internet, becomes a top trend on Twitter

Famous Tik Tok star Hareem has gotten married to a Pakistan Peoples...
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan
11 mins ago
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered to ban TikTok across Pakistan,...
Foreign Office Pakistan Afghanistan
13 mins ago
Pakistan hopes UAE will re-evaluate travel ban

Pakistan has articulated hope that the UAE will review the travel ban...
Anushka
43 mins ago
Anushka Sharma felt ‘mighty victorious’ with Virat Kohli

Bollywood Star Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her Instagram, also featuring...