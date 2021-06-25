Double Click 728 x 90
Prince Charles ‘hurt, upset’ by Prince William, Harry’s feud

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

25th Jun, 2021. 12:21 pm
Prince Charles

The current difficulty in Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has reportedly left Prince Charles sad, ”outraged, and absolutely shell-shocked.”

A close friend of Prince Charles has made the claim, and during one of his interviews with The Sun, he stated, “He is really hurt, upset, and absolutely shell-shocked by it all.”

Not only that, “Charles has made it quite clear he will not be around beyond that because he is going to Scotland. There is no planned meeting between the three of them. Charles will leave the boys to it.”

Kate Middleton, on the other hand, is preparing to play the supportive role.

