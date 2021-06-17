Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Prince Charles unable to handle Prince Harry’s harsh criticism

Hina Masood

17th Jun, 2021. 12:11 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Prince Charles

In his new mental health series with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry accused Prince Charles of failing to nurture his children.

Because of his sensitivity, the Prince of Wales, according to royal analyst Stewart Pearce, cannot deal with the Duke of Sussex’s torrent of charges.

Pearce told Us Weekly that Harry’s comments are “just simply categoric observations about how perhaps [some royals’] behavior [were] not always as emotionally intelligent as it could be.”

“For example, Prince Charles is a very, very shy man, a very sensitive and delicate man, but we see his public personality, but in private, he’s immensely sensitive,” Pearce explained.

The voice coach noted that “when we’re sensitive if we’re dealing with very strong, combustible emotion on the outside of us,” people tend to go with a fight or flight response.

“That’s what Charles does. … He can’t deal with it because of his sensitivity, so he hides,” Pearce said. “And what Harry’s trying to do is to heal that. Not out of umbrage, not out of anger or revenge or criticism or accusation. … I felt that he was just somebody saying, ‘This is the way that it is, and this is why we want to make change.’”

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Minal Khan formal
2 hours ago
Minal Khan looks ravishing in this formal attire

Pakistan showbiz industry’s actress Minal Khan's recent picture has gone viral on...
Josh O'Connor
2 hours ago
“I suppose I do feel defensive in a certain way”, Josh O’Connor

The British actor, Josh O'Connor, who plays Prince Charles in the Netflix...
Jane Fonda
2 hours ago
Jane Fonda broke into tears after hearing Demi Lovato’s story

Jane Fonda, an American actress, and political activist broke down into tears...
Yumna Zaidi
2 hours ago
I keep a safe distance with co-stars in real life & in reel life, Yumna Zaidi

Actress Yumna Zaidi has said that the distance set with her co-stars...
Meera death threats
3 hours ago
Actress Meera is receiving death threats

Actress Meera has said that the police have foiled the seizure of...
Billie Eilish
3 hours ago
Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Dua Lipa to perform at the iHeartRadio

This year's iHeartRadio Festival will feature performances from Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Weezer,...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Naval Chief meets Chinese ambassador
20 seconds ago
Naval Chief, Chinese Envoy Discuss maritime, regional security situation

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi held a meeting with Chinese...
Facebook will allow group admins to ‘slow down’ toxic conversations
2 mins ago
Facebook will allow group admins to ‘slow down’ toxic conversations

Facebook is attempting to make it easier for group administrators to avoid...
Dollar to INR
12 mins ago
Dollar to INR: Today 1 Dollar price in Indian Rupee on, 17th June 2021

Today Dollar to INR exchange rate is 73.76 (Last updated on 17th...
Mufti Aziz Ur Rehman leaked video
13 mins ago
Leaked Video Of JUIF’s Mufti Aziz Ur Rehman Shows Cleric ‘Sexually Abusing’ Seminary Student

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s vice ameer and religious cleric Mufti Aziz ur Rehman...