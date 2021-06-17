In his new mental health series with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry accused Prince Charles of failing to nurture his children.

Because of his sensitivity, the Prince of Wales, according to royal analyst Stewart Pearce, cannot deal with the Duke of Sussex’s torrent of charges.

Pearce told Us Weekly that Harry’s comments are “just simply categoric observations about how perhaps [some royals’] behavior [were] not always as emotionally intelligent as it could be.”

“For example, Prince Charles is a very, very shy man, a very sensitive and delicate man, but we see his public personality, but in private, he’s immensely sensitive,” Pearce explained.

The voice coach noted that “when we’re sensitive if we’re dealing with very strong, combustible emotion on the outside of us,” people tend to go with a fight or flight response.

“That’s what Charles does. … He can’t deal with it because of his sensitivity, so he hides,” Pearce said. “And what Harry’s trying to do is to heal that. Not out of umbrage, not out of anger or revenge or criticism or accusation. … I felt that he was just somebody saying, ‘This is the way that it is, and this is why we want to make change.’”