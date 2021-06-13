Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Prince Harry is lambasted once again for his continuous criticism

Hina Masood

13th Jun, 2021. 01:59 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry has been mocked yet again for his constant criticism of the British royal family.

Oasis singer Noel Gallagher referred to the Duke of Sussex as a “woke snowflake” and urged him to remain silent.

In an interview with The Sun, Gallagher said: “Prince William. I feel that [expletive] lad’s pain. He’s got a [expletive] younger brother shooting his [expletive] mouth off with [expletive] that is just so unnecessary. I’d like to think I was always the William.”

“Prince Harry is coming across like a typical [expletive] woke snowflake, [expletive] [expletive]. Just don’t be [expletive] dissing your family because there’s no need for it,” added the Wonderwall singer.

Taking a dig at Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle, Gallagher said: “This is what happens when you get involved with Americans. As simple as that.”

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Esra Bilgic
5 mins ago
Esra Bilgic appears ethereal in her most recent pictures

As filming for her new drama series Kanunsuz Topraklar finished in Zonguldak,...
Karlie Kloss
3 hours ago
Karlie Kloss shares an adorable glimpse of her baby son

Super Model Karlie Kloss left fans in awe after sharing an adorable...
Johnny Depp
4 hours ago
Johnny Depp fans slammed Amber Heard after ‘Aquaman 2’ title reveal

The title of the Aquaman sequel has sparked yet another round of...
Raven-Symone
5 hours ago
Raven-Symone shares an incredible journey of weight loss

American actress and singer Raven-Symone shared her weight loss journey with people...
Remove term: anti-Polio campaign anti-Polio campaign
16 hours ago
Pakistan’s efforts to eradicate polio praised by UN agencies

The United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and World Health Organization (WHO)...
jhanvi kapoor in white kurta
17 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor looks elegant & stylish in her latest photoshoot

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most talked-about actresses from Gen Y....
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Esra Bilgic
5 mins ago
Esra Bilgic appears ethereal in her most recent pictures

As filming for her new drama series Kanunsuz Topraklar finished in Zonguldak,...
BCH TO PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to PKR on, 11th June 2021
7 mins ago
BCH TO PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to PKR on, 13th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign...
Christian Eriksen Teemu Pukki
19 mins ago
Euro 2020: “Denmark game among most difficult of career,” says Finland’s Pukki After Eriksen Panic

Finland striker Teemu Pukki said their Euro 2020 opener against Denmark was...
Fawad Chaudhry
37 mins ago
Fawad Chaudhry Points Guns At PPP Leadership For Controlling Sindh chief minister

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has on Sunday said that...