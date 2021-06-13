Prince Harry is lambasted once again for his continuous criticism

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry has been mocked yet again for his constant criticism of the British royal family.

Oasis singer Noel Gallagher referred to the Duke of Sussex as a “woke snowflake” and urged him to remain silent.

In an interview with The Sun, Gallagher said: “Prince William. I feel that [expletive] lad’s pain. He’s got a [expletive] younger brother shooting his [expletive] mouth off with [expletive] that is just so unnecessary. I’d like to think I was always the William.”

“Prince Harry is coming across like a typical [expletive] woke snowflake, [expletive] [expletive]. Just don’t be [expletive] dissing your family because there’s no need for it,” added the Wonderwall singer.

Taking a dig at Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle, Gallagher said: “This is what happens when you get involved with Americans. As simple as that.”