Prince Harry’s son Archie has no hope of becoming a prince

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

20th Jun, 2021. 10:03 am
Prince Harry

Even if Prince Charles becomes king, it appears that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kid Archie has little chance of becoming a prince.

According to the Daily Mail, Prince Charles, the toddler’s grandpa, is determined to thin down the monarchy after he succeeds his mother Queen Elizabeth II on the throne.

According to royal sources, the Prince of Wales warned his youngest son, the Duke of Sussex, that once he is the monarch, he will make changes to vital documents that will prevent his grandson from receiving the title of prince.

“Harry and Meghan were told Archie would never be a Prince, even when Charles became King,” said the insider.

According to the story, this has damaged Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the Firm.

According to Charles’ idea, only direct family members would receive titles, as well as taxpayer-funded financial and police protection.

