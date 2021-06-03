Prince William ‘saved’ me and Meghan ‘had nothing to do with it’, stated Harry

Meghan Markle was the one to ‘save’ him and push him towards his therapeutic journey to fix his mental health issues stated Prince Harry.

But that seemingly isn’t what he told biographer Angela Levin who has claimed that the Duke of Sussex had admitted to her a few years prior that he had pursued help for his mental health issues because his brother Prince William inspired him, not Meghan.

Speaking on Private Television Show, Levin remembered the discussion she had with Harry and how she had asked him: “Are you going because Meghan suggested it?”

“Absolutely not, she had nothing to do with it, it was William. He was the one who saved me,” he responded.

“Either he told me something that was not true or he’s saying something not true now,” Levin said on the show.

Apart from that, Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent Katie Nicholl also said that: “What I would like to hear Harry say is that the first person to suggest that he go into therapy was his brother.”

“A lot of people are upset that Harry is conveniently erasing what he has said before and giving us this new narrative that it was his wife that got him into therapy when actually, initially it was his brother and his father that encouraged him to get it,” she said.

“I think it is worth making the point as well, that how much more of an appetite is there going to be for them talking about this subject?” she went on to question.

“How much more can you wring out of it? I just feel people, even in America where they seem to hang on every word this couple say, will say ‘we have heard enough, you have to change your tune now.’”

Harry and Meghan has sparked controversies and scandals after their interview with Oprah, in which harry openly talked about his mental health issues, which he faced while being the senior members of British Royal Family.