Princess Diana always wanted Prince Harry to be the King of England

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

30th Jun, 2021. 02:49 pm
Princess Diana

Princess Diana always wanted her second son, Prince Harry, to become the King of England over her first son Prince William.

Diana had a charming nickname for the Duke, according to royal analyst Robert Jobson, because she thought he’d be superior.

On Channel 5’s William & Harry: Princes At War?, he said: “She used to call Harry GKH (Good King Harry) because she thought he’d be better prepared for the job than William in the future.”

According to some experts, William frequently told Diana that “he didn’t want to be King.” On one occasion, a young Harry is alleged to have retorted, “If you don’t want the job, I’ll have it.”

TV broadcaster Jeremy Paxman recalled, “We talked about our children and she said William often told her that he didn’t really want to be king, and then Harry would say, ‘If you don’t want the job I’ll have it’.”

