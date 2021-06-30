Princess Eugenie enjoys park day with her son at London’s Green Park

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie, stepped out for an outing with her son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank at London’s Green Park.

Princess Eugenie welcomed her first baby earlier this year.

Took to Instagram, Princess shared a series of adorable photos of a day out with her son visiting London’s Green Park.

Take a look at her post:

“A giant herd of 100+ elephants has arrived in Green Park to share their @coexistence.story with London this summer,” Eugenie wrote in the caption

“As a Patron of @elephantfamily and an honorary Matriarch, it’s my pleasure to share this journey with you.” She added

“Within The Tea Timers herd is a wonderful baby elephant called Assam August – and it was such a pleasure to take my August to meet him.” she further wrote