Priyanka Chopra got a new ‘summer tattoo’, dedicates it to her pet dogs

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has got a new tattoo and she revealed it on her Instagram story.

The Dostana actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video clip in which she gave a close look at her new summer tattoo.

In the video, Priyanka was seen flaunting her freshly done toenails and three paws tattooed just above her right ankle.

The three paws relate to her three pet dogs Diana, Gino, and Panda, all of whom she shares with her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

Priyanka shared the new video with the caption, “Summer nails; summer tattoo #happyfeet.”