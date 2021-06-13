PSL 2021: Bowlers put Lahore Qalandars on top against Islamabad United

Lahore Qalandars are on top as their bowlers sent Islamabad United’s top three within the first five overs to put the Shadab Khan-led side at 19/3 in match number 20 of the sixth edition of the (PSL) at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday.

Islamabad United captain Shadab had opted to bat first after winning the toss.

Shadab would have been hoping that his openers would give his team a flying start but the Lahore Qalandars bowlers did not allow them to get away.

Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed Usman Khawaja with the third ball of the match. The Islamabad United opener was hoping to flick the ball towards midwicket instead he edged the ball to Qalandars wicketkeeper Ben Dunk.

Rohail Nazir the next man and was about to go back to the pavilion when Shaheen trapped him with an LBW on the next ball. The batsman had decided to review the decision and was saved by a no-ball.

However, the no-ball did not prove too costly for Lahore Qalandars as James Faulkner dismissed Nazir the next over for an LBW.

Faulkner, who is proving to be an excellent edition in the Pakistan Super League PSL, sent Colin Munro to the dugout with an LBW in the next over.

Currently, Shadab and Hussain Talat are at the crease with Islamabad United standing at 19/3.

The teams had last met on June 9 when the PSL resumed in Abu Dhabi. In that match, Lahore Qalandars had defeated Islamabad United by five wickets. The star-studded side, led by Sohail Akhtar, looks in good form having won both the matches played in the UAE.

However, Islamabad had bounced back strongly after being beaten by Qalandars. Boosted by their record 10-wicket win against Quetta Gladiators, they will be high on confidence.

SQUADS:

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar (c), Zeeshan Ashraf, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk, Tim David, Rashid Khan, James Faulkner, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Usman Khawaja, Shadab Khan (c), Rohail Nazir, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Musa, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan