PSL 2021: Cricket Fans Are Enjoying Shahnawaz Dhani’s style of celebration

Shahnawaz Dhani Kajjan Multan Sultans bowler style is not only liked by everyone but also the video of his interesting style is being shared a lot, Pakistan Super League (PSL) sixth edition.

According to social media reports, the bowler of Multan was making his name among the top bowlers of cricket because of his brilliant bowling, but now cricket fans are enjoying his unique style of celebration.

He has also introduced selfie-style in the PSL match yesterday.

It is worth mentioning here that the official Twitter account of PSL has dubbed the celebration style of Shahnawaz Dhani as ‘Selfie Breathing’.