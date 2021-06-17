Double Click 900 x 250

PSL 2021: Cricket Fans Are Enjoying Shahnawaz Dhani’s style of celebration

Suhaib AhmedWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 12:32 am
Double Click 160 x 600
PSL 2021: Cricket Fans Are Enjoying Shahnawaz Dhani's style of celebration

Shahnawaz Dhani Kajjan Multan Sultans bowler style is not only liked by everyone but also the video of his interesting style is being shared a lot, Pakistan Super League (PSL) sixth edition.

According to social media reports, the bowler of Multan was making his name among the top bowlers of cricket because of his brilliant bowling, but now cricket fans are enjoying his unique style of celebration.

He has also introduced selfie-style in the PSL match yesterday.

It is worth mentioning here that the official Twitter account of PSL has dubbed the celebration style of Shahnawaz Dhani as ‘Selfie Breathing’.

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PSL 2021: Karachi Wins The Toss And Elects To Bat Against Lahore
35 mins ago
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings 73/1 at end of 10 overs against Lahore Qalandars

Karachi Kings are 73 runs at the end of the 10 overs...
PSL 2021: Karachi Wins The Toss And Elects To Bat Against Lahore
45 mins ago
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Wins The Toss And Elects To Bat Against Lahore Qalandars

Karachi Kings wins the toss and elects to bat first against Lahore...
PSL 2021: Shaheen Shah Afridi formally apologized to Sarfraz Ahmed
2 hours ago
Shaheen Shah Afridi Formally Apologizes To Sarfraz Ahmed

Pakistan Super League (PSL) sixth edition, fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has...
Islamabad United wins against Multan Sultans
2 hours ago
PSL 2021: Islamabad United Wins The Match Against Peshawar Zalmi

Islamabad United win the match by 15 runs against Peshawar Zalmi in...
PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi Won The Toss And Opt To Bowl! Against Islamabad United
4 hours ago
PSL 2021: Islamabad United Set 248 Runs Target For Peshawar Zalmi

Islamabad United set a target of 248 runs against Peshawar Zalmi, making...
PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi Won The Toss And Opt To Bowl! Against Islamabad United
6 hours ago
PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi Wins The Toss And Opts To Bowl Against Islamabad United

Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opt to bowl first against Islamabad...
Double Click 300 x 250
S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
1 Islamabad United97214+0.945
3 Peshawar Zalmi105510+0.586
2Lahore Qalandars85310-0.183
5 Multan Sultans8448+0.836
4 Karachi Kings8356-0.288
6 Quetta Gladiators9274-1.913