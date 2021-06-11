PSL 2021: Faheem Ashraf could miss the rest of the PSL 2021 season, a setback for Islamabad United

Faheem Ashraf, allrounder for Islamabad United, has a hand injury and is doubtful for the remaining HBL PSL-6 matches, the franchise stated on Thursday.

According to the franchise, Faheem is doubtful about the upcoming matches after suffering a split webbing in his left hand during the game against Lahore Qalandars on Wednesday night.

Faheem had to leave the field after bowling his first two overs due to a hand injury.

“The allrounder has suffered a split between his thumb and index finger and five stitches have been applied to the deep cut.”

According to Physio Jason Pilgrim, “Faheem suffered a laceration to the base of the left thumb, suturing was completed in the ER, he was given antibiotics and paracetamol and discharged into our care.”