Double Click 900 x 250

PSL 2021 Final: Shoaib Malik Eyes Award-Winning Battle Against Sultans

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

24th Jun, 2021. 01:45 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
PSL 2021 Final: Shoaib Malik Eyes Award-Winning Battle Against Sultans

Shoaib Malik, Pakistan’s experienced all-rounder is all set for Peshawar Zalmi’s fight with Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 final tonight in Abu Dhabi.

His post on Facebook shows Shoaib Malik’s dedication and he hopes for an award-winning game tonight. The 39-year-old player expressed his determination regarding the PSL 2021 final battle with Multan Sultans at 9pm.

He is ready to give his best and wrote in his post, “It’s the night of all nights — let’s give it all we got.”

How Much Will The PSL 2021 Champion Team Earn?

The winner of PSL 2021 will walk away with a whopping amount of INR 3.5 crore as a prize for their stellar efforts throughout the season. The runners-up, losing team in the final, will be awarded INR 1.5 crore. There are also significant prizes for the Player of the tournament, best batsman, bowler, fielder, and wicket-keeper. Have a look!

PSL 6 Prize Money:

Winner – PKR 75million

Runner-up – PKR 30million

Player of the tournament – PKR3million

Best Batsman – PKR0.8million

Best Bowler – PKR0.8million

Best Fielder – PKR0.8million

Best Wicketkeeper – PKR0.8million

Spirit of Cricket – PKR3.2million

SQUAD

Peshawar Zalmi

Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Khalid Usman, Wahab Riaz (c), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Imran

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Johnson Charles, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

techno
15 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
23 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
51 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...
Shah Mehmood Qureshi
1 hour ago
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi slammed Modi’s meeting with Kashmiri leadership, nothing but a ‘drama’

  Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...
Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot
1 hour ago
Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot

Famous and beautiful actress of Pakistan showbiz industry Ayeza Khan has shared...
Pakistan Coronavirus positivity rate
1 hour ago
COVID-19 national tally of active cases persists over 32 thousands

The national tally on Friday of total active COVID-19 cases has reached...
Double Click 300 x 250
S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
1 Islamabad United (Q)108216+0.859
2 Multan Sultans (Q)106510+1.050
3 Peshawar Zalmi (Q)105510+0.586
5 Karachi Kings (Q)105510-0.115
4Lahore Qalandars105510-0.589
6 Quetta Gladiators10284-1.786