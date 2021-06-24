PSL 2021 Final: Shoaib Malik Eyes Award-Winning Battle Against Sultans

Shoaib Malik, Pakistan’s experienced all-rounder is all set for Peshawar Zalmi’s fight with Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 final tonight in Abu Dhabi.

His post on Facebook shows Shoaib Malik’s dedication and he hopes for an award-winning game tonight. The 39-year-old player expressed his determination regarding the PSL 2021 final battle with Multan Sultans at 9pm.

He is ready to give his best and wrote in his post, “It’s the night of all nights — let’s give it all we got.”

How Much Will The PSL 2021 Champion Team Earn?

The winner of PSL 2021 will walk away with a whopping amount of INR 3.5 crore as a prize for their stellar efforts throughout the season. The runners-up, losing team in the final, will be awarded INR 1.5 crore. There are also significant prizes for the Player of the tournament, best batsman, bowler, fielder, and wicket-keeper. Have a look!

PSL 6 Prize Money:

Winner – PKR 75million

Runner-up – PKR 30million

Player of the tournament – PKR3million

Best Batsman – PKR0.8million

Best Bowler – PKR0.8million

Best Fielder – PKR0.8million

Best Wicketkeeper – PKR0.8million

Spirit of Cricket – PKR3.2million

SQUAD

Peshawar Zalmi

Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Khalid Usman, Wahab Riaz (c), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Imran

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Johnson Charles, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani