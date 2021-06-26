Double Click 728 x 90
PSL 2021 Final: Wahab Riaz says that Zalmi repeated their mistakes

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

26th Jun, 2021. 12:28 pm
PSL 2021 Final: Wahab Riaz says that Zalmi repeated their mistakes

Wahab Riaz, captain of Peshawar Zalmi, has stated that they made the same mistakes in the final of the HBL PSL-6 against Multan Sultans on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

Wahab Riaz made the remarks after Multan won the HBL PSL-6 final by 47 runs at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, “We made the same mistakes which we had been making in the whole event.”

“We could not learn from them. I think Multan played well and they deserved the trophy,” he added.

He complimented Sultans on their amazing performance in the decider. “I congratulate Multan who played better cricket than us. They outclassed us in every department. They played like champions and they deserved the win,” said the captain of Peshawar Zalmi.

He further stated that his boys performed admirably in the event. “I am very very proud of all of them for the way they showed their character.”

“It was never easy to play five matches there and then come here and you have limited time to get gelled. The way my charges played I am very happy. Winning or losing is part of the game.”

He singled out Shoaib Malik and Sherfane Rutherford, and appreciated them individually for their outstanding batting skills. He states, “Shoaib Malik and Rutherford played outstanding cricket. I think each and everyone has been outstanding.”

