Double Click 900 x 250

PSL 2021: Injured Russell’s Wife Targeted For Sharing Vacation Photo

Suhaib Ahmed

15th Jun, 2021. 09:57 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
PSL 2021: Injured Russell’s Wife Targeted For Sharing Vacation Photo

Andre Russell West Indies cricketer, who made his debut in Pakistan Super League, suffered a concussion after getting hit by a ball off Muhammad Musa during the match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United.

His injury worsens so much that he had to be taken off the field on a stretcher and afterward hospitalized for further treatment.

 

 

Meanwhile, Andre’s wife Jassym Lora is in news for her Instagram post. Jassym (model by profession) shared a picture of her vacation in Colorado, US. The vacation photo featured her enjoying jet skiing on ice as she looked into the camera for a click.

She was under fire for indulging in fun activities while her husband suffered a serious injury on the field.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jassym LORA Russell (@jassymloraru)

 

Jassym is a public personality on her own and she is known for her modeling which she has been doing since the age of 18, she was born in Florida, US, Jassym has been grabbing eyeballs even before her marriage to Andre. She always had a dream of becoming Victoria’s Secret model.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jassym LORA Russell (@jassymloraru)

 

Andre and Jassym were engaged in 2014 and tied the knot two years later in 2016. The couple also has a daughter named Aaliayah Russell.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jassym LORA Russell (@jassymloraru)

 

Andre had earlier made headlines for his viral photo after getting out during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings.

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators defeated Lahore Qalandars
28 mins ago
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators defeated Lahore Qalandars

Quetta Gladiators beat Lahore Qalandars by 18 runs in match 23 of...
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match No. 24
2 hours ago
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match No. 24

Karachi Kings will try hard to avoid being pushed on the edge...
2 hours ago
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators Gave The Target Of 159 Runs To Lahore Qalandars

Quetta Gladiators set a 159-run target for Lahore Qalandars in match 23...
PSL 2021: players’ replacement update after Miller, Russell exit
4 hours ago
PSL 2021: players’ replacement update after Miller, Russell exit

Australia batsman Jonathan Wells has joined the Peshawar squad while United Arab...
PSL 2021: International Players’ Let The Tournament In The Middle
4 hours ago
PSL 2021: International Players’ Let The Tournament In The Middle

Even though being quite enthusiastic about being a part of the Pakistan...
4 hours ago
PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Quetta Gladiators

Lahore Qalandars have decided to field first against Quetta Gladiators in match...
Double Click 300 x 250
S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
1 Islamabad United8 6212+0.932
2Lahore Qalandars85310-0.183
3 Peshawar Zalmi8448+0.296
4 Karachi Kings7346+0.301
5 Multan Sultans7346+0.153
6 Quetta Gladiators8264-1.467