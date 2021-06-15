PSL 2021: Injured Russell’s Wife Targeted For Sharing Vacation Photo

Andre Russell West Indies cricketer, who made his debut in Pakistan Super League, suffered a concussion after getting hit by a ball off Muhammad Musa during the match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United.

His injury worsens so much that he had to be taken off the field on a stretcher and afterward hospitalized for further treatment.

Meanwhile, Andre’s wife Jassym Lora is in news for her Instagram post. Jassym (model by profession) shared a picture of her vacation in Colorado, US. The vacation photo featured her enjoying jet skiing on ice as she looked into the camera for a click.

She was under fire for indulging in fun activities while her husband suffered a serious injury on the field.

Jassym is a public personality on her own and she is known for her modeling which she has been doing since the age of 18, she was born in Florida, US, Jassym has been grabbing eyeballs even before her marriage to Andre. She always had a dream of becoming Victoria’s Secret model.

Andre and Jassym were engaged in 2014 and tied the knot two years later in 2016. The couple also has a daughter named Aaliayah Russell.

Andre had earlier made headlines for his viral photo after getting out during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings.