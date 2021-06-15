PSL 2021: International Players’ Let The Tournament In The Middle

Even though being quite enthusiastic about being a part of the Pakistan Super League (PSL)’s sixth edition, three international players had to leave the tournament halfway due to other commitments.

The three international players include South African batter David Miller and West Indian cricketers Fabian Allen and Fidel Edwards. The players had to bid farewell to PSL 6 before its completion.

All three international players left the tournament because of their national duties as they will be representing their countries in the Twenty20 tournament.

Speaking about his experience, David Miller said: “It was really enjoyable to play a knock like that. I was going to play three games for the team and it was nice to contribute.”

He added, “I was able to hit a few sixes and fours. After the start I had I wanted to make amends and get it right. Kamran batted beautifully. When he was not going I was going and vice versa. It was a very nice partnership,”

He further said that the management of Peshawar Zalmi has maintained a family-like atmosphere for players.

He concluded, “I am leaving the tournament with good memories,”