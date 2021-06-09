PSL 2021: Islamabad United 41/2 after 5 overs, vs Lahore Qalandars

‘Islamabad United’ reached 41 for the loss of two wickets after 5 overs in the opening match of the second leg of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) sixth edition.

‘Colin Munro’ and ‘Usman Khawaja’ opened the game for Islamabad in the first match of the second leg, with ‘Shaheen Shah Afridi’ opening the bowling for Lahore.

Shaheen bowled an excellent first over and give Lahore a nice start, he was nearly about to take Khawaja’s wicket, but ‘Haris Rauf’ dropped the catch.

In the meantime, ‘Munro’ restarted the event’s boundary count as he smashed fast bowler ‘James Faulkner’ for four and six, but he was unable to carry it on, and his wicket fell in the fifth bowl of the second over.

‘Rohail Nazir’ came to bat after Munro and ended the second over with a boundary.

Shaheen came back to attack in his third over, and Khawaja hit two fours to keep the runs going for the Islamabad.

Faulkner took the second wicket for Lahore in the fourth over, sending the youngster Rohail back to the pavilion for 8 runs.

In the fifth over, Ahmed Daniyal, an emerging player, was sent to the attack, who delivered two wides, and received a boundary.