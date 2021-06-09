Double Click 900 x 250

PSL 2021: Islamabad United 68/4 after 10 overs vs Lahore Qalandars

Suhaib Ahmed

09th Jun, 2021. 10:13 pm
PSL 2021: 'Lahore Qalandars' choose to bowl first against Islamabad United

Islamabad United has reached 70 runs for the loss of four wickets after 10 overs in the opening match of the second leg of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) sixth edition.

Colin Munro and Usman Khawaja opened for Islamabad in the first match of the second leg, with Shaheen Shah Afridi opening the bowling for Lahore.

Islamabad lost four of their top-order batsmen for under 20 runs. Usman Khawaja, 18, Colin Munro, 11, Rohail Nazir, 8, and skipper Shadab Khan, 7.

In the first five overs of the match, United hit 41 runs for the loss of two, with Faulkner taking both the wickets of Nazir and Munro.

S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
4Lahore Qalandars5418+0.077
1 Karachi Kings5326+0.697
2 Peshawar Zalmi5326+0.273
3 Islamabad United5326+0.145
5 Multan Sultans5142-0.213
6 Quetta Gladiators5142-0.97