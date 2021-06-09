PSL 2021: Islamabad United 99/7 after 15 overs vs Lahore Qalandars

Islamabad United has reached 99 runs for the loss of seven wickets after 15 overs in the opening match of the second leg of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) sixth edition.

Colin Munro and Usman Khawaja opened for Islamabad in the first match of the second leg, with Shaheen Shah Afridi opening the bowling for Lahore.

Islamabad lost four of their top-order batsmen for under 20 runs. Usman Khawaja, 18, Colin Munro, 11, Rohail Nazir, 8, and skipper Shadab Khan, 7.

In the first ten overs of the match, Islamabad hit 70 runs for the loss of four wickets.