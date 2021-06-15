Double Click 900 x 250

PSL 2021: Islamabad United retain their position at top of the points table against Karachi Kings

Suhaib Ahmed

15th Jun, 2021. 05:52 pm
A thrilling performance by Islamabad United against the Karachi Kings saw them retain their position at top of the points table in match number 22 of the PSL sixth edition.

 

 

In this match which was played in Abu Dhabi, Islamabad United won the toss and let Karachi Kings bat first. The Kings gave United a 191-run target to win.

In pursuit of the target, Colin Munro and Iftikhar Ahmed from Islamabad United played brilliantly and achieved the target of 191 runs, losing 2 wickets in the 19th over.

Colin Munro and Iftikhar Ahmed remained unbeaten. Munro scored 88 off 56 balls with 12 fours and 2 sixes. While Iftikhar Ahmed scored lightning-fast 71 runs in his innings which included 5 sixes and 5 fours.

Waqas Maqsood and Abbas Afridi took one wicket each for Karachi Kings.

 

S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
1 Islamabad United8 6212+0.932
2Lahore Qalandars75210-0.058
3 Peshawar Zalmi8448+0.296
4 Karachi Kings7346+0.301
5 Multan Sultans7346+0.153
6 Quetta Gladiators7162-1.865