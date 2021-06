Karachi Kings reached 62/2 after 10 overs against Multan Sultans in the 16th match of Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) sixth edition.

Karachi is not off to a good start in their 177-run chase, with Sharjeel Khan and Martin Gptuil being set back to the pavilion for a mere four and 11 runs, respectively.

Babar Azam has scored 37 runs up till now.