PSL 2021: Karachi Kings 67/2 In 10 Overs Against Peshawar Zalmi

Karachi Kings made 67 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in 10 overs against Peshawar Zalmi in the first Eliminator of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) sixth edition.

Zalmi’s Mohammad Irfan drew the first blood for Peshawar. The right-hander trapped Sharjeel Khan on the second last ball of the sixth over to take Karachi’s first wicket.

In the next over, Umaid Asif removed Martin Guptill to put Karachi two down.

Currently, Babar Azam and Danish Aziz are at the crease for Karachi.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to field first.

The winner of this match will play the loser of the Qualifier.

Despite some hiccups on the way, Peshawar has produced some thrilling cricket to ensure a playoff berth.

Shoaib Malik has been their top scorer to date with 244 runs in 10 games at an average of 30.50 and a strike rate of 140.22, he made two fighting half-centuries against Lahore and Islamabad to ensure his team fought all the way, in pursuit of steep targets while minimizing the damage to their net run rate.

Wahab has led the bowling charts for Peshawar with his spirited efforts with the new and the old ball, so far taking 14 wickets from nine league matches at an average of 21.85.

Karachi had to fight hard to resurrect their campaign after losing the first three matches of the second leg, which left them on the verge of elimination.

Karachi won a last-over thriller against Lahore, before defeating Quetta to clinch the fourth spot in the playoffs, ahead of their arch-rivals Lahore.

Babar Azam leads the PSL 2021 batting charts with 501 runs in 10 matches at an average of 71.57, Babar has scored six half-centuries in the tournament so far.

Sharjeel Khan, contributed 312 runs in the 10-league stage matches at an average of 31.

Emerging category pacer Arshad Iqbal is the leading wicket-taker for Karachi, so far taking eight scalps in as many matches at 29.

Peshawar has won nine matches while Karachi has won five matches.