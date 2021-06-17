PSL 2021: Karachi Kings 73/1 at end of 10 overs against Lahore Qalandars

Karachi Kings are 73 runs at the end of the 10 overs for the loss of one wicket and started to attack the bowlers with nine wickets in hand in the 27th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) sixth edition.

Karachi lost their opener Sharjeel Khan early in the high-stakes game against Lahore.

Sharjeel, who was starting to take off, was dismissed in the third over of the match by Shaheen Shah Afridi. The left-hander had to go back to the dugout after he caught by Tim David at square leg.

Karachi should have lost more wickets but dropped chances ensured that Babar Azam and Martin Guptill remain at the crease.

Karachi Kings won the toss and elected to bat first against Lahore Qalandars.