PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Gave The Target Of 191 To Islamabad United

Suhaib Ahmed

14th Jun, 2021. 11:09 pm
WTC 2021: Islamabad United Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings made 190 runs in 20 overs and gave the target of 191 runs to Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) sixth edition.

 

Karachi Kings:

Sharjeel Khan was catch-out by Mohammad Akhlaq on the ball of Akif Javed and made 25 runs on 17 balls

Babar Azam was catch-out by Mohammad Wasim Jnr on the ball of Hasan Ali and made 81 runs on 54 balls

Martin Guptil was bowled by Mohammad Wasim Jnr and made 6 runs on 4 balls

Thisara Perera was catch-out by Iftikhar Ahmed on the ball of Ali Khan and made no run

Najeebullah Zadran remained not out and made 71 runs on 42 balls

Chadwick Walton remained not out and made 1 run on 2 balls

 

Islamabad United:

Akif Javed took a single wicket and gave 31 runs in 4 overs

Hasan Ali took a single wicket and gave 31 runs in 4 overs

Mohammad Wasim Jnr took a single wicket and gave 52 runs in 4 overs

Ali Khan took a single wicket and gave 34 runs in 3 overs

Iftikhar Ahmed gave 10 runs in 2 overs

Shadab Khan gave 31 runs in 3 overs

 

Fall of wicket:

First wicket on 37 runs

Second wicket on 63 runs

Third wicket on 180 runs

Fourth wicket on 184 runs

 

