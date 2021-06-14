PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Gave The Target Of 191 To Islamabad United

Karachi Kings made 190 runs in 20 overs and gave the target of 191 runs to Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) sixth edition.
Karachi Kings:
Sharjeel Khan was catch-out by Mohammad Akhlaq on the ball of Akif Javed and made 25 runs on 17 balls
Babar Azam was catch-out by Mohammad Wasim Jnr on the ball of Hasan Ali and made 81 runs on 54 balls
Martin Guptil was bowled by Mohammad Wasim Jnr and made 6 runs on 4 balls
Thisara Perera was catch-out by Iftikhar Ahmed on the ball of Ali Khan and made no run
Najeebullah Zadran remained not out and made 71 runs on 42 balls
Chadwick Walton remained not out and made 1 run on 2 balls
Islamabad United:
Akif Javed took a single wicket and gave 31 runs in 4 overs
Hasan Ali took a single wicket and gave 31 runs in 4 overs
Mohammad Wasim Jnr took a single wicket and gave 52 runs in 4 overs
Ali Khan took a single wicket and gave 34 runs in 3 overs
Iftikhar Ahmed gave 10 runs in 2 overs
Shadab Khan gave 31 runs in 3 overs
Fall of wicket:
First wicket on 37 runs
Second wicket on 63 runs
Third wicket on 180 runs
Fourth wicket on 184 runs