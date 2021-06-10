Double Click 900 x 250

PSL 2021: Karachi Kings will continue their campaign against Multan Sultans

Shariq Tahir

10th Jun, 2021. 01:34 pm
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 season, which had been postponed, began on Wednesday in the United Arab Emirates with Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United. Multan Sultans will face reigning champions Karachi Kings in today’s match 16 on Thursday.

Karachi Kings successfully started their title defense in Karachi. They played five games, three of which they won. With a run rate of 0.697, they are second in the points rankings.

While Multan Sultans were defeated by Karachi Kings (by seven wickets) and Quetta Gladiators in their last two matches in the competition. Skipper Mohammad Rizwan scored an amazing half-century against the Gladiators, but the rest of the batting order was unable to support him.

The match will take place at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The upcoming match is the first of a doubleheader.

Only one of the Sultans’ five previous matches in Pakistan have resulted in a win, and they presently sit in fifth place in the points chart. The Kings, on the other hand, are now leading the tournament’s rankings with three victories and two losses in five games.

The PSL 2021 MUL vs KAR match will start at 6:00 p.m.

S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
4Lahore Qalandars5418+0.077
1 Karachi Kings5326+0.697
2 Peshawar Zalmi5326+0.273
3 Islamabad United5326+0.145
5 Multan Sultans5142-0.213
6 Quetta Gladiators5142-0.97