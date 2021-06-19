PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Win The Game By 14 Runs, Against Quetta Gladiator

Karachi Kings win the game by 14 runs against Quetta Gladiator in the 29th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) sixth edition.

Earlier, Karachi sets a target of 177 runs for Quetta.

Karachi won the toss and elected to bat first against Quetta.

Karachi is expected to go all-in in today’s match, as a win will confirm their place in the play-offs, while a defeat will eliminate them from the tournament and Lahore Qalandars will reach the play-offs.

On the other side, Quetta has nothing to lose in this match as they have already been eliminated from the race to the PSL play-offs, but they will be looking for a consolation win to end the tournament on a positive note.